Tech firm Mphasis announces 1,000 new jobs in Leeds after Tracy Brabin's visit to India

The Indian-based company already has a workforce of around 500 people in Leeds and last year set up a centre of excellence for its insurance clients in the city. The firm has offices on King Street and Princes Square in Leeds.

The announcement follows West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin carrying out a trade mission to India, which included a visit to Mphasis’ global headquarters in Bangalore.

The hiring process for the new workers is expected to be conducted over the next two years.

Mayor Tracy Brabin and the West Yorkshire Delegation with senior representatives from Mphasis and the British Deputy High Commission in Bangalore, at Mphasis' HQ.

Anurag Bhatia, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at Mphasis, said: “It has been an honour to welcome Tracy Brabin and her team to Bangalore during their trade mission visit to India. We are proud to invest in West Yorkshire, and to build on the launch of Mphasis’ first insurance domain-onshore centre in the UK in Leeds last year.”

“We are setting out to create 1,000 jobs to drive economic growth in the West Yorkshire region, to actively address the UK’s digital skills shortage and support the next wave of talent in the local business community and beyond.”

“We look forward to working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as well as schools and universities, to inspire many more promising candidates of all backgrounds to embark on long-term careers across key digital skillsets that will help create a more diverse and stronger tech sector.”

Ms Brabin said: “I was delighted to lead this trade mission to India over the past week to champion our brilliant region, its people and businesses.

Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President and Head of Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem with the Mayor Tracy Brabin

“I’m delighted that Mphasis has chosen to invest millions of pounds here in West Yorkshire, and proud to have them as part of our business community and partners in driving the region forward.

“These 1,000 new jobs will have a transformative impact on our economy and create exciting career opportunities for the people of West Yorkshire.

“During my meetings with the firm, I was delighted to have met so many inspiring female leaders. Mphasis embeds diversity as a core part of its culture and has a strong focus on supporting and developing its people. I look forward to supporting their growth in the region and seeing the positive impact on our communities.”

A spokesperson for Ms Brabin said: “During the visit, the Mayor met with Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President and Head of Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem, a programme created by Mphasis to support and scale innovative start-ups which solve real-world industry challenges. The programme is keen to work with partners in West Yorkshire to co-innovate and co-create transformative solutions at speed and scale.

“India is the second largest source of foreign direct investment into the UK after the US, with trade in goods between West Yorkshire and India estimated to be worth over £360 million.