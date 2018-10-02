Technology event in Leeds will encourage more women to take up careers in STEM

ADA Lovelace was a 19th century writer and mathematician who was far ahead of her time

An annual celebration to promote women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics has been established in her memory.

Next week a special event, Empowering Women with Science and Tech, will be held in Leeds.

The event, which will be held on Tuesday, October 9 in the Tiled Hall at Leeds City Art gallery, is a free evening to allow women to find out more about opportunities in science and technology.

Empowering Women with Science and Tech founder Natasha Sayce-Zelem, inset, said: “I wanted this event to be about giving women an opportunity to get hands-on using technology.

“Fear is a big issue at first, we see that lots of people who come along to the events have an appetite to learn but have less self-belief that it’s for them.

“I think the problem isthat many women do not link creativity with science or technology as they feel it lacks social interaction and doesn’t stimulate imagi-nation.

“Once you actually have a go at doing some basic coding and realise how engaging it is, perceptions start to get shifted, which usually is the catalyst in uptake and getting more women to consider STEM-led careers.”

The event is sponsored by BJSS and supported by Leeds Central Library, Leeds City Council and Consume Communications Ltd.

For more information visit https://www.meetup.com/Empowering-Women-with-Technology/ or follow @EmpowerWithTech on Twitter.