Founded in 2019, NCG is an internet service provider and master systems integrator.

The company provides tech solutions for the built environment, servicing real estate, urban logistics and enterprise customers across the UK and Europe, as well as managing end-to-end energy transformation projects to enable organisations to transition to renewable energies.

Mr Baldock has more than 40 years of experience working in senior roles across the technology, telecoms and energy sectors.

Christopher Baldock has been appointed as the new chair of NCG.

Having been a sales and marketing director for Motorola Solutions and Atlantic Networks in the 1980s, he then held the role of managing director of Modular Technology between 1990 and 2003.

Thomas Proctor, CEO of NCG, said: “We’re delighted to have Chris join us as chair. His experience in helping technology companies scale at pace is immense, and he’ll undoubtedly provide huge value as NCG prepares for its next phase of growth.

“Chris’ addition comes at a really exciting time for us. We’ve recently reshaped our internal structures and teams, putting us in the strongest possible position to simultaneously expand our network of clients and continue to focus on delivering excellence for all our existing partners.”

Mr Baldock has already acted as chair to nine different organisations over the past two decades, including 6G Internet Limited, CBiS Education, Solution Builders Limited (SBL Group), Qunifi, Simply Mail Solutions, Super Cloud, Tute Education Limited, Telcom Group and Horizon Electric UK.

In his new role, he will apply his business leadership experience to help NCG "scale at pace”, guiding on commercial strategy, sales and operations.

He said: “NCG are on a mission to transform the way technology infrastructure is created, implemented and managed in the world of commercial real estate.

"Their strategic, holistic approach is absolutely what the sector needs – I’m thrilled to have joined the team and look forward to helping to provide guidance through their business journey over the years to come.”

NCG has worked with major names like Deliveroo, CloudKitchens and Colliers, as well as providing the tech solutions for flexible workspace propositions such as NewFlex and infinitSpace.

The London-based company recently restructured its team as it prepares for further international growth in 2024.

According to government figures, the economic output of the digital sector was 7.7 per cent of the total economic output in 2022.

There were also 1.68 million jobs in the sector between october 2021 and September 2022. This figure makes up 5.5 per cent of all jobs.

The sector also grew much more rapidly than the economy as a whole. In March 2023, the GVA of the digital sector was 12 per cent above the level in February of 2020.