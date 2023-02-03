TEDxSheffield is returning to the city after nine years.

The theme of the conference will be ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’, the life-changing moments of transformation that can inspire us towards a brighter future.

The independently organised, not-for-profit event takes place at the Crucible Theatre on June 10 and runs from 9am to 5pm.TEDxSheffield is part of a grassroots initiative devoted to “ideas worth spreading” and will feature a series of short, carefully prepared talks, demonstrations and performances on a diverse range of subjects. Speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.New licence holder David Richards MBE said: “We aim to take TEDxSheffield to the next level and establish it as one of the most significant events of its kind in the world. We want to showcase the city and its amazing citizens to national and international audiences and expose as many people as possible to exciting new ideas that encourage a growth mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you are 14 or 84, you are going to find something inspirational at TEDxSheffield with incredible stories of people – from global leaders to fellow citizens – who embraced the inflection points in their lives.”TEDxSheffield is being curated by an organising committee including co-chairs David and Jane Richards and members Megan Cornick of WANdisco, Paulette Edwards of BBC Radio Sheffield, Nancy Fielder of National World Cities, Bernard Ginns of Branksome Partners, Hannah V Jordan of Sheffield University, Herb Kim of TEDxManchester, Mai Mai Lam of WANdisco, Dr Julie and Neil MacDonald, Kate Martin of Sheffield City Council, Kim Streets of Sheffield Museums Trust and Emma Turnbull of TEDxNewcastle.Tickets will go on sale in February.To register your interest, visit eepurl.com/igEvXz and follow TEDxSheffield on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.