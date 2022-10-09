Teenage apprentices learn cyber security skills from Anglo American scheme

The apprenticeship programme forms part of the company’s wider commitment to help launch a Cyber Security Cluster in North Yorkshire in conjunction with Scarborough Borough Council and a host of other organisations. They include GCHQ, which has a base in the county.

Working from mining company Anglo American’s base in Scarborough, the seven successful candidates have been tutored by a highly skilled team in using the latest cyber security tools and techniques to protect the highly sophisticated digital systems that run cutting edge mining operations around the world.

The apprentices range from 17 to 20-years-old, with the majority living in the local area. They have all been mentored by experienced cyber professionals from across Anglo American’s global team.

The seven cyber apprentices have been working with Anglo American in North Yorkshire

Apprenticeship Delivery Specialist Emily Fraser said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming our seven new Cyber Security Apprentices to the programme.

"This is a fantastic, unique opportunity for them. They’re all keen to learn and develop and we’re excited to get started and see where they can all go during their time with Anglo American.

“Our decision to locate the cyber security apprenticeship programme in North Yorkshire also further demonstrates our continued commitment to the region.”

Olivia Procter, 18, from Scarborough, said: “I’m excited to get started on the programme. The tutors and mentors have been great so far and I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from them over the next two years and hopefully beyond that.”

Paul Vitty, 17 and also from Scarborough, added: “It’s great to be starting on this exciting apprenticeship with a company like Anglo American. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often so I’m proud to be one of the seven chosen to join the programme.”