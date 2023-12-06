Tenpin Sheffield: Texan private equity firm to buy bowling centre operator in £287m deal

A bowling centre operator preparing to open a major new site in Sheffield later this month is set to be taken over by a Texan private equity firm in a £287m deal.

Bowling centre operator Ten Entertainment is opening a new Tenpin site in a former Argos store in Sheffield city centre on December 22. The site will also include laser tag, escape rooms, karaoke, a restaurant and a bar and be the firm’s 53rd venue in the UK.

It has now been announced that Dallas-based US private equity firm Trive Capital is due to buy the operator.

The ten-pin bowling firm told shareholders its board is recommending the deal which will see the US fund buy the business for 412.5p per share in cash.

Trive has set up a new company, called Neon Buyer, to make the acquisition.

Ten Entertainment, which employs 1,800 people, said it has had assurances from the suitor “to continue growing the business both domestically and internationally”.

The Bedford-based leisure firm floated on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 165p per share in 2017.

Adam Bellamy, the chairman of Ten Entertainment, said: “I am confident that the growth strategy we have in place for the business will continue to deliver for all our stakeholders.

“However, whilst TEG (Ten Entertainment Group) has performed well in the public markets in comparison with its peers, the acquisition provides all TEG shareholders with the opportunity and certainty of an exit which I believe recognises the underlying value in our business.

“The price offered by Neon Buyer represents an attractive premium to TEG’s prevailing share price and accordingly the TEG directors have no hesitation in recommending the offer to our shareholders.”

Trive partner Shravan Thadani said: “Trive believes that private ownership will enable TEG to achieve its long-term growth potential through continued investment in organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

