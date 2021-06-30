Tes to create 20 new jobs in Sheffield with new engineering hub

Tes office in Sheffield

Tes, which opened its office in St Paul’s Place in Sheffield city centre in 2018, already employs over 200 people in the city. This new engineering hub will employ a further 20 software engineers based in the city.

The new Tes engineering hub will develop products to support teachers and schools, including timetabling tools, classroom management software and a platform for teacher development.

Anil Dave, head of product development, said:“It’s incredibly rewarding to know that something you’re working on could have such an impact on a teacher or a pupil’s day."

Neil Brooks, chief technology officer, said: “The new Tes development hub in the heart of Sheffield will create jobs and support an already growing EdTech industry.

“This shows the commitment that we have to Sheffield. Software engineers based in Sheffield are crucial to our future growth alongside our dedicated engineering hub in London. We want the brightest and best to embark on an engineering career with Tes in this city.”

Chris Dymond, from Sheffield Digital, said: “Sheffield has a rich history of EdTech research & development going right back to the days of multi-media and the creation of the first virtual learning environments, as well as an even longer tradition of innovation in teaching and learning.

“As a result of which there’s now a very substantial cluster of firms and practitioners, start-ups and agencies, based here and we’re absolutely delighted that Tes has chosen to enrich this ecosystem yet further by establishing a dedicated engineering centre in the heart of the city!”

Joe Hockney, employer partnerships manager at Sheffield Hallam University added: “We enjoy working with Tes and they are already one of our key partners in the tech sector. The creation of the Tes Engineering Hub here in Sheffield is wonderful news for the local region. As Tes develop their pipeline of diverse local tech talent, we’re excited about potential long-term career opportunities for our graduates and degree apprentices.”

