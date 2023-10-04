All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Tesco ‘doing everything to drive down food bills’ as inflation falls

The boss of Tesco said the supermarket chain is “doing everything we can to drive down food bills” as it improved its profit guidance on the back of “strong” sales.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 4th Oct 2023, 07:55 BST

Ken Murphy, chief executive of the retailer, said it benefited from investment in pricing and customers switching “from premium retailers” as they continue to assess their shopping budgets.

The company, which is the UK’s largest private employer, also signalled that food inflation would fall further after a slowdown during the past half-year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tesco told shareholders that group sales, excluding VAT and fuel, grew by 8.9 per cent to £30.75bn for the six months to August, compared with the same period last year.

Most Popular
The boss of Tesco said the supermarket chain is “doing everything we can to drive down food bills” as it improved its profit guidance on the back of “strong” sales. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)The boss of Tesco said the supermarket chain is “doing everything we can to drive down food bills” as it improved its profit guidance on the back of “strong” sales. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)
The boss of Tesco said the supermarket chain is “doing everything we can to drive down food bills” as it improved its profit guidance on the back of “strong” sales. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit grew by 14 per cent to £1.48bn across the group for the half-year.

It said on Wednesday that it now expects retail adjusted operating profit, its preferred metric, to be between £2.6bn and £2.7bn for the year.

The firm had previously guided that it would be broadly flat, at around £2.5bn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Murphy said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills and Tesco is now consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.

“This relentless focus on customers, combined with significant cost reductions from our ‘save to invest’ programme, has driven our strong performance in the first half of the year.

Food inflation fell across the half, and while external pressures remain we expect that it will continue to do so in the second half of the year.

“We are in a strong position to keep investing for customers, and will continue to lower prices wherever we can – doing everything in our power to make sure customers can have a fantastic, affordable Christmas by shopping at Tesco.”

Related topics:TescoFood inflationVAT