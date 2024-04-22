Thames Water warns over 44 per cent bill increase under new business plans

The group, which is battling to survive amid a funding crisis, has proposed increasing spending by £1.1bn and revealed another potential £1.9bn investment in its network as part of new business plans to regulator Ofwat.

The firm – Britain’s biggest water firm, with 16 million customers in London and the Thames Valley region – said its new business plan for the five years to 2030 would see spending rise to £19.8bn, with the extra being used for environmental projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it added that the possible extra £1.9bn investment in its network would see average customer bills rise by another £19 over the five years – on top of the 40 per cent hike already pencilled.

Thames Water has put forward new plans to boost spending and investment in its network, but warned this could see customer bills surge by 44 per cent. (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

If Ofwat were to give the full plans the go ahead, this would see customer bills rise to £627 a year by 2030.

Chris Weston, chief executive of Thames Water, said: “Our business plan focuses on our customers’ priorities.

“As part of the usual ongoing discussions relating to (the business plan), we’ve now updated it to deliver more projects that will benefit the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to discuss this with our regulators and stakeholders.”

Thames Water has had to rethink its business plan in a bid to stave off collapse as it crumbles under the weight of £15bn of debt.