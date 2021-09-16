The Alchemist, which has a bar in Leeds, expands into Scotland

The Alchemist

The opening represents an investment of £1.5m for The Alchemist, which also has a bar in Leeds. Opening at the end of October, 60 new employees will join The Alchemist team.

Jenny McPhee, brand director at The Alchemist, said: “We know we’re going to feel right at home here and look forward to welcoming Scots seeking an unconventional drinking and dining experience to The Alchemist Edinburgh at St. James Quarter.”

Next month, The Alchemist is set to announce details of brand partnerships exclusive to the Edinburgh site, which is 6,091 sq ft in space.

