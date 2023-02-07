The Alumasc Group  remains confident about delivering its full year expectations

The Alumasc Group has said it remains confident about delivering its full year expectations despite facing short term market uncertainty.

Alumasc, which is a sustainable building products group, has announced that group revenues increased by 5 per cent to £45m in the six months ended December 31 2022.

The company said its building envelope and house building products had a strong first half performances and achieved “good momentum” going into the second half.

Commenting on the interim results, Paul Hooper, chief executive of Alumasc said: “This was a strong first half performance, against a comparative that included significant sales to Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong.

"While the short term market remains uncertain, we enter the second half with encouraging momentum and a record half year order book, which includes the next phase of the Chek Lap Kok project, giving us confidence in the delivery of our expectations for the full year.”

Commenting on outlook, the company said: “While market conditions remain uncertain in the near term, the group continues to demonstrate its ability to outperform underlying markets through innovation and service, as well as manage costs and improve efficiency.”

