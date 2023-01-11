A former The Apprentice winner has shared her tips for how to thrive in the business world - and recommends "having a day off" to avoid burnout.

Sian Gabbidon, 30, was on series 14 of the BBC show in 2018 and won the £250,000 investment.

Her winning swimwear brand has since morphed into an online loungewear brand, promoted by celebs such as Molly Mae, Perrie Edwards and Addison Rae.

The businesswoman, who lives near Leeds, has since cut ties with Lord Sugar, but described her experience as “life-changing”.

Sian, owner of SNME The Label, said: “It's been crazy since being on the show – it seems like yesterday, but also so long ago.

“I grew so much on the show because there are so many situations outside of your comfort zone, but you learn so much.

“I’m glad I went on the show – it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I'd do it all the same again.”

She recalled getting on the show and realising how tough each task actually was.

Sian said: “I can now watch back the tasks and laugh but when I first won it, I couldn't do that because because I remembered how hard it was. At times you're sleep deprived, working really long days, and getting up super early in the morning.

“When you're doing your interviews about the task afterwards, you're so tired you don’t even know what you’re saying.”

Sian ended up being brought back into the boardroom only once following a lost task – although she described the experience as “worse than it looks on TV”.

She said that while a whole episode only lasts an hour, board room sessions could be several hours long. Sian and Lord Sugar became business partners and remained working together following the show until March last year.

She said it was agreed “amicably” to give her a chance to “do her own thing”. She said: “My business is my baby, so I felt I needed to go on and continue my journey on my own.”

Now going it alone in the business world, she has shared her top tips for how to thrive and get where you want to be without burning out.

