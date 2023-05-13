A landmark Sheffield pub with a storied past has gone up for sale.

The Ball Inn on Darnall Road dates back to 1904, when it was rebuilt, and the red brick building is Grade II-listed with a number of fascinating architectural features. The former John Smiths pub, which has been closed for some time, is being sold via online auction, with bids starting at £365,000.

It is described by the estate agents Yopa, with whom it is listed, as a ‘building of character and architectural interest’ which has the ‘potential for a number of alternative uses’.

The property, on the corner of Basford Street, has a floor space of more than 625sqm, with a separate building to the rear.

“The property is in need of repair and as such offers an interesting opportunity for those looking to add value and own a very interesting building,” states the sales brochure.

The listing describes how planning permission was granted back in 2004 for alterations to convert the building into a restaurant, with housing on the first and second floors, and offices in the roof space.

Take a peek inside the historic building with these photos, which show how much work is required but what an interesting project it could be for the right person.

