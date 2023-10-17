The directors of a Yorkshire micropub which opened with just six handpumps are celebrating after it was named as one of the best four pubs in the country – with the chance to get the top spot.

The Beer Engine, Skipton has been announced as one of the final four in CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition.

The pub now has the opportunity to be named as CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year, one of the highest accolades afforded to the UK’s pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beer Engine is a well-established micropub in a tiny street between the town centre and the canal, with a “friendly and welcoming ambience” according to CAMRA.

The Beer Engine, Skipton has been announced as one of the final four in CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition

Six handpumps dispense varying beers, always including one blonde or pale ale and one dark brew, plus a character beer.

Extended in 2022 amid the Covid pandemic, the bar now includes craft keg fonts.

A still cider and a fruit cider are also on tap alongside a selection of bottled beers, cans and wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Davies and Steven Gregory, Directors at The Beer Engine, said: “When we were voted Branch Pub of the Year for our area, we were so happy to get that accolade, and it had never even crossed our minds that we might get further in the competition.

"To go on to win the regional prize and then to get to the final four in the National Pub of the Year competition is overwhelming, but something us and our team are immensely proud of! We just do what we do: serve a range of beer from breweries that we’d love to see if we walked into a pub! That combined with a lovely crowd, our fabulous staff, great conversation and a fantastic atmosphere makes The Beer Engine what it is.”

Colleen Holiday, Keighley & Craven CAMRA Branch Chair commented: "Since Steve and Adam took over the Beer Engine, they have really made it their own, through expanding the beer and cider range and making it the most welcome and inclusive place possible.

"Their ideal as to what a good pub is all about is centred on customers and conversation - all supported by quality drinks and service. During COVID, they had the opportunity to expand the truly micro, micropub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a leap of faith, they invested and expanded space and added a keg wall, further extending their range. They were unsure what customers would think of the changes, but no need - everyone loved it. They work with professionalism and enthusiasm every day and are extremely supportive of CAMRA’s aims. An absolutely wonderful pub!"

All the pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and most importantly – quality of beer.

The overall winner will be announced in January 2024, CAMRA said.

The other three finalists are Nelson Arms, Tonbridge; Tamworth Tap, Tamworth; and the Trafalgar Hotel, Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Pub of the Year Coordinator Andrea Briers said: “I am delighted to announce the finalists in our National Pub of the Year competition. Each pub holds a special place in their communities and all offer something unique to their customers. Pubs across the UK have faced many challenges, so it is wonderful to be able to recognise and celebrate the amazing pubs we have and to see them thrive.

“It was a very difficult job this year to whittle entries down to our fabulous four. Each finalist was scored against a range of criteria with all strongly demonstrating what a good pub should be; warm, welcoming, amazing service - and all serving a fantastic range of beers. I look forward to the next phase as they enter the final stage of their journey and compete to be crowned the best pub in the UK.”