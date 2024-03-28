Reporting Ecology’s annual results for 2023, chief executive Gareth Griffiths said he was pleased that the mutual’s growing team had made good progress against its 2030 strategy, including its digital transformation programme.

Though profits for the Silsden-based building society fell slightly in the period following planned investments, the firm reported that it had retained more borrowers than the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Griffiths said: “This will make us fit for the future so Ecology can continue to make a difference.

Gareth Griffiths, chief executive of Ecology Building Society. Photograph: Ila Desai

“Reporting results after my first full year as Chief Executive, we’re moving forward as a team so Ecology can continue to fulfil our mission to build a greener society and influence more positive change within our industry.

“Those fundamentals of who we are and why we do what we do remain unchanged, even as we make progress through the biggest period of transformation in Ecology’s history.

“Completing the upgrade of our infrastructure will give us the foundations for a successful and sustainable future for the society as a triple bottom line business for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And as we strive to improve our service to Members, I’m proud that last year we were able to pass on more rate increases to our savers than to our borrowers, as Bank Rates rose following a long time at historic lows.”

Ecology delivered stable levels of lending during 2023, despite the challenging market conditions, with net lending of £65m. This was a fall from £69m in 2022. Total mortgage asset balances grew to £241m, up from £218m in 2022.

The Society also retained more borrowers at the end of their build periods, reducing mortgage redemptions from £35m in 2022 to £26m in 2023.

Lending in 2023 generated full year profits of £1.02m, down from £1.66m in 2022. The society said the reduction from 2022 was due to investments in the business. During the year, Ecology proceeded with significant, planned investment in skills, systems and technology, which it said was needed to support its ambitions for greater impact over the years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building society said that although this work is progressing on time and on budget, it means costs are likely to remain higher in the short term.

Mr Griffiths added: “As customer expectations evolve, we’re working to offer better digital functionality to our Members as part of efforts to improve our service overall.

“We need to keep attracting savings inflows to fund our impactful lending and know more savers are joining us because of our principles of sustainability and transparency.”

In line with the rest of its sector, Ecology also made extensive preparations for the introduction of Consumer Duty, which came into effect in summer 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ecology is also currently taking steps to become a net zero business. The firm said it will “continue to share what it has learned” to support members, colleagues and peers.