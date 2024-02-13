All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

The Body Shop: Thousands of jobs at risk as company appoints administrators

The Body Shop has hired administrators, putting thousands of jobs at the cosmetics chain at risk.
By Henry Saker-Clark, PA
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT

The retailer, which runs more than 200 shops across the UK, has appointed insolvency experts from FRP Advisory to oversee the process.

FRP said the administrators will “consider all options to find a way forward for the business” after years of financial struggles and amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process.

Undated file photo of signage for The Body Shop store, Nottingham City Centre. The Body Shop is set to appoint administrators, putting thousands of jobs at the cosmetics chain at risk. The retailer, which runs more than 200 shops across the UK, filed a notice to appoint administrators late on Monday. Issue date: Mike Egerton/PA WireUndated file photo of signage for The Body Shop store, Nottingham City Centre. The Body Shop is set to appoint administrators, putting thousands of jobs at the cosmetics chain at risk. The retailer, which runs more than 200 shops across the UK, filed a notice to appoint administrators late on Monday. Issue date: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Undated file photo of signage for The Body Shop store, Nottingham City Centre. The Body Shop is set to appoint administrators, putting thousands of jobs at the cosmetics chain at risk. The retailer, which runs more than 200 shops across the UK, filed a notice to appoint administrators late on Monday. Issue date: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.

It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.