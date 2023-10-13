A multi-million pound facelift for “one of the most iconic hotels” in Leeds is officially underway.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, at the corner of Lower Briggate and Swinegate, has been closed for the work to be carried out, which will see more than 100 rooms given an update and a renovated new bar.

The number of guest rooms will also be boosted to 108, after contractor Clegg Construction was appointed to carry out the work.

Company director Ross Crowcroft said: “We are very pleased to have started on site to refurbish and modernise one of the most iconic hotels in Leeds city centre.”

When complete in the spring of 2025, the venue will be operated by Belfont Hotels.

Mr Crowcroft added: “This refurbishment of the Cosmopolitan Hotel for Belfont Hotels will upgrade a landmark building in the heart of Leeds and turn it into a leading hospitality venue which will be perfect for both leisure and corporate demand.

“Clegg Construction is extremely familiar with the area around The Cosmopolitan Hotel, as we are currently on site at Spinners Yard in Regent Street delivering a 185-apartment private rented scheme for Rise Homes, plus we are working on an 11-storey student accommodation development in Leylands Road.”

The scheme is the latest in a long line of hotel projects undertaken by Clegg Construction, including the external recladding of the Premier Inn next to the First Direct Arena in Leeds two years ago.