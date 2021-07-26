The cost of financial crime prevention in the UK revealed

Organisations spent £53 annually on financial crime defence for each customer relationship they have.

The survey of 300 financial crime decision makers working in the financial services sector in the UK, also found that on average, organisations spent £53 annually on financial crime defence for each customer relationship they have.

Moreover, they refused an average of £90,240.77 and exited an average of £90,869.52 worth of UK customer relationships for financial crime reasons during the last 12 months.

Andrew Jacobs, head of regulatory consulting at DWF said: “Responses to the survey indicated that firms with a revenue of around £10m per year are likely to spend in the region of 1.72 per cent of total revenue on financial crime prevention and deterrence.

“Larger firms are typically spending less than 1 per cent of total revenue to fight financial crime, particularly those with l revenue of £50m or greater. As a cross-section of the Financial Services sector, this tells us that proportionately, smaller firms are spending a greater share of their turnover on financial crime prevention.

“Conversely, firms with greater revenue, £10m plus, are clearly spending most of their financial crime spend on human resources, with over 32 per cent of annual spend being on financial crime roles, compared to those firms with a turnover up to £500,000 for whom financial crime roles never exceeds 27 per cent of total annual financial crime prevention spend.

“This figure and our wider analysis shows us that Human Resources continue to be one of the most effective ways of detecting human behaviour linked to Financial Crime activity.”

Financial crime decision makers cited that employee resources in financial crime roles cost their firms an average of £180,000 per year.

