The Crown Inn sits in the village of Brompton on Swale, North Yorkshire. After it’s predecessors, who were at the helm for almost three decades, decided to leave the pub business, the couple swiftly stepped in to make their mark.

Mrs Druery said: “We’ve lived in the village for 16 years and in all honesty, we’ve watched and waited for this pub to become available.

“We’ve always visited here as customers, it’s a fantastic pub and the potential here is huge. When we were approached by Joe and Morag who asked if we were interested, we immediately set-up the call.”

Lizzie and Nigel Druery outside of The Crown.

The Druerys previously worked in and ran pubs since the age of 16. Despite having been away from the pub world since the birth of their son Noah, 10 years ago, Mrs Druery said her return as landlady was a “natural step.”

“For me, coming back to pubs after a break feels incredibly special,” she said, “this pub is one on its own, it has a huge community feel and everyone in the village wants it to succeed. It’s the opinions from guests that inspired us to take it on in the first place.

“We wouldn’t be in this position without our team, all of whom are also local to the village. Everyone has chipped in to see the Crown Inn come to life again, the late nights, cleaning and organising have all paid off because we all want it to succeed.”

The pair also have numerous plans underway to ensure that the Crown is also fully inclusive for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Their first change is in switching out the pub’s pool table and creating a room for guests to “dine, relax and soak up the atmosphere”. The new-found refurbished space will also be available for private functions.

The couple have also curated a menu consisting of stone baked pizzas, homemade lasagne and curries.

Mrs Druery added: “We want to ensure we’re catering for the whole community. We have a large elderly population here in Brompton and something like a tea and bingo morning is just one of the ideas to bring something for all.