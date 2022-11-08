Hundreds of people expressed shock and sadness at the sudden closure of the Dore Grill in Sheffield. The venue on Church Lane announced on Saturday evening (Nov 5) it was closing permanently that night.

A Facebook post said the costs were too great and hinted that trade had dropped off too. The owners said the saying ‘use it or lose it’ had come true.

Sarah Duckenfield wrote: “As one of your original staff members when your mum, Dad and Manuel took it over, this is heartbreaking.” Nicky Brown added: “I loved working at the Dore Grill with you guys, a proper family run restaurant full of love and great food. I'm so sorry.”

The Dore Grill Restaurant on Church Lane in the village of Dore said despite top reviews by happy customers after visits to the restaurant, not enough people were visiting. The business closed this weekend (Saturday, November 5)

Lucy Jane said: “I am so sorry to read this. We had some great times both working with you through my teenage years and the many times I’ve celebrated family occasions and meals out.” Ian Michael added: “So sorry, I really enjoyed working at the Dore Grill and we had some fantastic nights.”

John Mitchell, of Mitchells Wines at Meadowhead, added: “From all at Mitchells, so sad. The times I’ve delivered there and eaten will be so missed, but as Liz said ‘use it or lose it’.

Rach Angel said she had closed her business too. She wrote: “I feel for you, as a restaurant owner myself who wrapped it up late last year for similar reasons. Just heartbreaking. All the best for the future.

“The general public has no idea what the trade is up against right now. My partner supplies the restaurant trade and things are dire all the way down the chain.”

Dismayed customers reminisced about the food, the atmosphere and the milestones they had enjoyed at the restaurant including engagements, birthdays and anniversaries over the years.

Anita Thorlby posted: “So very very sorry to hear this. End of an era. It must have been the hardest decision to make.”