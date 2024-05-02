The Drovers Arms: Selby pub reopens with new menu after £150,000 renovation
The Drovers Arms, which is located in Skipwith, Selby, recently underwent a 17-day renovation which has seen the pub fitted out with bespoke furnishings, mood lighting, and a new colour scheme which aims to creare a “contemporary and stylish space.”
Further renovations included structural improvements such as double-glazed windows and upgraded heating systems which aim to ensure the pub's longevity.
Having purchased The Drovers Arms in November 2013, after being custodians of the venue for 10 years, the team at MATTGRAY Hospitality said they saw the opportunity to “elevate the building’s charm, décor, and functionality” to match the “high standard of food and service” they wanted to deliver for the following 10 years.
Graham Usher, managing director of MATTGRAY Hospitality said: "We are thrilled to reintroduce The Drovers Arms to the Yorkshire food scene and local community with a fresh new look and menu, alongside our commitment to exceptional service, locally sourced cuisine and championing the Yorkshire hospitality industry.
"Our goal was to create a stylish, warm and inviting space where guests can enjoy outstanding food, drinks, and Yorkshire service with a smile, and I can’t wait see this develop over the Summer”.
The renovation work was contracted to Skipwith based Green Oak Developments Limited.
Head chef, Mike Cummings, leads the kitchen team with over 20 years of experience and has been with The Drovers’ Arms for three years, having directed teams at The Castle Inn, Saddle Inn and Elmbank Hotel.
MATTGRAY described Mr Cummings as having a “passion for showcasing regional ingredients”, including The Yorkshire Dales Meat Company, R & J Yorkshire’s Finest Butchers, F.R Fowlers and Son, and local suppliers and producers of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The firm said the refurbishment forms part of its wider strategy, in which it is dedicated to supporting the local economy, community, and suppliers, whilst championing Yorkshire's hospitality industry.
Managing directors, Graham Usher and Matthew Rose selected award-winning, Yorkshire-based, Studio Two Interiors, to orchestrate the interior design.
