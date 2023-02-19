The pub sector may be grappling with the cost of living crisis, but one entrepreneurial North Yorkshire landlord is celebrating after revitalising two pubs.

Daniel Foreman, 31, has just taken over the Crown Inn in Monk Fryston, near Selby, which he intends to open as a steak and grillhouse. The Crown’s previous landlord closed the doors in December due to illness and villagers feared the pub could be closed for good.

It is the third local venture for Mr Foreman, who became landlord of the Cross Keys in Hillam, Monk Fryston’s neighbouring village, in 2020. And last year he also took over the Plough in nearby Burton Salmon, which had closed down, turning it into an Italian style gastropub.

He said: “The pubs bring a lot to the community, a lot of people come out to socialise. At the Cross Keys, we do a coffee morning to encourage elderly folk to come out and socialise. There’s not much else in the villages on offer - there is a shop, but there’s little public transport, and the pub is a vital key for the community. You want to provide a good service with good food, and we provide support for young people in the village too with a stepping stone into jobs.”

The Crown Inn, Main Street, Monk Fryston.

While he acknowledges the sector has had a tough few years, Mr Foreman believes that it’s up to landlords to encourage people into their local hostelries.