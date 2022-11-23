The Environment Bank rolls out Habitat Bank across the UK in a bid to promote biodiversity

The York-based Environment Bank is rolling out its Habitat Bank product across the country in a bid to promote biodiversity and combat the climate change crisis.

A "habitat bank” is a parcel of land where habitats are restored, created, or enhanced. The latest Habitat Bank is being created in Milton Keynes, and there is already one underway in Devon.

Milton Keynes’ first Habitat Bank is being created with the help of local landowner Joseph Soul alongside Environment Bank and its team of ecologists. Environment Bank delivers habitat creation and restoration projects to support biodiversity across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Soul is also getting support from principal ecologist, Sophie Moy, and her team, and this will continue throughout the project.

Environment Bank’s team of principal ecologists (L-R) Tom Rothero, Sue Charlton, Louise Martland, Rob Wreglesworth, and Sophie Moy

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Environment Bank and the Soul family are committed to achieving a biodiverse landscape with defined habitat types and conditions within a targeted timeframe. This restoration project will be fully established over the next 10 years and maintained and managed for a minimum of 30 years.”

Commenting on the project, Ms Moy said. “I’m pleased to be working with Joseph to create the first Habitat Bank in Milton Keynes, which I know will deliver great outcomes for nature and biodiversity .

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Environment Bank, we’re all about creating a real and lasting positive change for biodiversity through the creation of a more functional and resilient natural landscape.