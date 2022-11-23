The Environment Bank rolls out Habitat Bank across the UK in a bid to promote biodiversity

A "habitat bank” is a parcel of land where habitats are restored, created, or enhanced. The latest Habitat Bank is being created in Milton Keynes, and there is already one underway in Devon.
Milton Keynes’ first Habitat Bank is being created with the help of local landowner Joseph Soul alongside Environment Bank and its team of ecologists. Environment Bank delivers habitat creation and restoration projects to support biodiversity across the country.
Mr. Soul is also getting support from principal ecologist, Sophie Moy, and her team, and this will continue throughout the project.
A spokesman said: “Environment Bank and the Soul family are committed to achieving a biodiverse landscape with defined habitat types and conditions within a targeted timeframe. This restoration project will be fully established over the next 10 years and maintained and managed for a minimum of 30 years.”
Commenting on the project, Ms Moy said. “I’m pleased to be working with Joseph to create the first Habitat Bank in Milton Keynes, which I know will deliver great outcomes for nature and biodiversity .
“At Environment Bank, we’re all about creating a real and lasting positive change for biodiversity through the creation of a more functional and resilient natural landscape.
"On a site like Mr Soul’s, at a size of 38 hectares, this project promises to deliver landscape-scale nature recovery. Through the creation of a mosaic of species-rich grassland, native mixed scrub, and hedgerows we will be creating habitats capable of supporting richer and more abundant biodiversity, contributing to restoring biodiversity at a local level.”