The ethical vacuum at the heart of Liz Truss's economic plan - Bird Lovegod

Go all in. Hollywood or Bust. Get rich or die tryin’.

Here’s the probable outcomes.

Option one: The economy tanks/continues to decline/inflation keeps going up/nothing good happens.

Liz Truss became Prime Minister earlier this month. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

In which case the Conservative Government will get voted out in the next election and leave behind it a truly gigantic steaming pile of debt for the incoming Labour/coalition Government to deal with.

Option two: The economy improves, and the Conservative Government will have half a chance of being re-elected.

I think that pretty much sums it up.

Fire everything all at once and explode into space and maybe rekindle an economy that’s taken more hits than a burned out starlet with a dissolved septum.

Will it ‘work?’.

Hmmm hard to say. It’s not as if the UK is the only country having economic issues. America is in a similar position, as is much of Europe. And they lack the supposed benefits of Brexit, so they must really be hurting.

Blaming the entire situation on Russia is a little bit convenient, and disingenuous.

Gas prices started going haywire in November last year, three weeks after COP 26, and well before Russia made any moves.

Blaming Russia is an easy way for the Government to take no responsibility for the outcome of their own policies and decisions for the last 12 years, during which time they’ve been satisfied to take millions of pounds of Russian money as political donations, and billions of it in terms of ‘investments’ into the UK, i.e. the purchase of prime retail sites which then become a mysterious black hole of anonymity with strange signs as a literal front.

That’s what happens when you have no ethics. The unethical draw you into their own schemes, and you become a part of them.

The moral vacuum in politics is more than just the expected and inevitable sex case coverups, it’s a void into which the actively criminal flow and thereby corrupt the systems and infrastructure. Hardly a rock upon which to build an economy. More like a wave of sewage to be surfed.

And now the response is to remove everything that could possibly be slowing down economic growth. Rules, regulations, anything that causes ‘friction’.

Bankers bonuses are now uncapped, so we can expect some spectacular gambling to take place and we can be certain that any and all catastrophic outcomes will land cleanly into the plate, or more likely by then, the begging bowl, of the humble tax payer.

And the one per cent drop in income tax that was going to be given as an election year bribe to the credulous voters has been brought forward a year. They really must think there is no tomorrow.

And perhaps there isn’t. And even if there is, are we not told by Christ Himself to give no thought to it, for surely the evil of today is sufficient enough. Hard to argue with that.

In which case we can definitely stop being concerned with climate change and CO2 emissions and all that nonsense.

Clearly Liz isn’t worried. After all, she’s just green lighted fracking, and approved 130 more gas and oil drilling licences, none of which will make a jot of difference to price we pay as consumers. For those working in banking, or fossil fuel extraction, or in the cartel of energy supply, it’s business on steroids. For the rest, it’s half a fizzy vitamin C tablet and back to the grind. It’s almost as if Liz never really left Shell at all.