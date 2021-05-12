The famous Queens Hotel in Leeds to hire 60 staff - here's how to apply

The hotel, part of The QHotels Group, is redeveloping its food and drink offering as it prepares for the post-pandemic business world.

The Queens Hotel in Leeds has invested £16m in a refurbishment programme which includes a transformed lobby area that will house Café Pacific, an all-day social hub offering coffees, drinks and snacks.

A spokesman said: "The redevelopment includes a partnership with Living Ventures’ Raffles-inspired restaurant and bar, Grand Pacific, as well as a transformed lobby area that will house an all-day social hub. With these new spaces and concepts comes a range of roles including baristas, bartenders, servers and kitchen porters."

The general manager of The Queens Hotel Leeds, Alistair Campbell, said: “With hospitality gearing up to reopen once more, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to join The Queens Hotel team.

"The £16m investment is set to establish the hotel as one of the top venues in the region so, we’re looking forward to meeting exciting and passionate people to join The Queens family and celebrate this with us.

“The individual is really important to us; we care much more about who is behind the CV than previous experience, so if you have a positive attitude then I’d encourage you to head down to the hotel and let us see what you’re all about."

The recruitment team is asking people register their interest at: [email protected] to book into specific time slots.