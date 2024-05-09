The General Tarleton Hotel and Restaurant near Harrogate is a 15-bedroom inn with period features including oak beams and exposed stone walls and flooring. The current owners and area locals, the Morris family, purchased the property in 2021 and have carried out extensive refurbishments throughout.

Sitting on a 0.8-acre site, the inn features an outdoor drinking and dining space, a welcoming entrance and reception area, and a restaurant, bar and atrium which seats up to 90 diners. Additionally, there is a private dining room in the attic directly above the restaurant, which in turn can seat 20 guests. There is also an owner or managers four-bedroom apartment within the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The General Tarleton Hotel and Restaurant near Harrogate was bought by its current owners in 2021.

Jon Morris said: “As a local resident and frequent customer, my family and I have long felt that with the right investment in the building and the business, The General Tarleton could be restored to its former glory. So, when it came up for sale around four years ago, we decided to purchase and improve the building, and are now at the stage where we are looking for a new owner or operator to take it to the next level.”

Christie & Co hotel director Mark Worley, who is handling the sale, said: “The General Tarleton is a great building in an affluent, highly sought-after location close to National Parks and major tourist destinations. This is a great opportunity for an operator to take full advantage of the investments made by the Morris’s, and to reap the rewards.”