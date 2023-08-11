All Sections
The George and Dragon, Hudswell: Future of Yorkshire community-owned pub uncertain after tenants leave due to 'increasing costs'

The tenants of one of Yorkshire’s pioneering community-owned pubs have given notice on their lease due to the high operating costs of running the business.
Grace Newton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST

Mark and Michelle Firby took over The George and Dragon at Hudswell, near Richmond, last year following the departure of previous long-serving licensee Stuart Miller, who left to focus on his own real ale brewery.

The pub was closed between 2008 and 2010, after which local residents clubbed together to buy the building and re-open it as a community-run concern. It has been tenanted ever since, first to Jackie and Margaret Stubbs, who gave up the lease after four years due to ill health, and then to Mr Miller from 2014. The building also has a village shop.

The Firbys said: “It is with great sadness that we are posting this today but we have been forced to come to the decision to cease trading as tenant landlords of the George and Dragon at the end of this month, Thursday 31 August.

The George and Dragon pub at HudswellThe George and Dragon pub at Hudswell
The George and Dragon pub at Hudswell

"We were completely committed and passionate about keeping the doors open everyday since starting to trade, however ever-increasing costs, electricity and VAT repayments have put incredible pressure on us and although the diary is full and we welcome many wonderful people through the door, without the immediate help of the Hudswell Pub Company directors and our government we simply cannot continue.

“We are devastated by this, having worked tirelessly and given our absolute all over the last 12 months.

"We pass on our sincere apologies to the shareholders of this wonderful community pub, so many of whom have been fantastic in their support to us. We will provide each one with a full report of our reasons and what has brought this to an abrupt and sad conclusion if they wish.

"We would also like to thank all of our customers and of course our staff. Dave and Alex, you have been incredible, your loyalty and passion is unmeasurable. Beth, Adele, Georgia, Imy and Iona, Thank you all so much for your dedication, hard work and support. The beer festival will be our last event.”

In 2016 The George and Dragon even won CAMRA’s Pub of the Year title, and in 2017 King Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited the pub.

The Hudswell Pub Company have been contacted for comment.

