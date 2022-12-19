The Glen, on Gilstead Lane in Bingley, will close in January.
In a social media post on their Facebook page, owners told customers the closure was due to the “ongoing difficult financial climate”.
The pub will remain open during Christmas and New Year, staff confirmed.
A post on the pub's Facebook page read: "Due to the ongoing difficult financial climate, The Glen will, unfortunately, be shutting its doors for the final time in January.
"We will open over Christmas and New year for all you lovely folks to pop in and have a drink, chat about happy memories of the place and make a toast to old times."
Many people took to social media to share their shock at the announcement.
One said: “Oh no. So sorry you have had to do this.”
Another added: “That’s so sad. Another local bites the dust. Terrible times.”