The Grand, York: Author Joanne Harris to launch 'Reader's Retreat' programme at top hotel

Bestselling Yorkshire author Joanne Harris is to hold a special evening at The Grand in York as part of the hotel’s new ‘Reader’s Retreat’ initiative.

The event on November 14 will see the Chocolat author discuss her experience of being a Northern writer, the local literary heroes who have inspired her, and how she continues to weave their influence into her work.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “The evening will start with a welcome drink and canapes as guests enjoy the timeless elegance juxtaposed against the contemporary luxury. Nestled within the historic city of York, this magnificent venue will serve as the perfect backdrop for our literary adventure.

“Following the talk, there will be an engaging Q&A session where guests can ask Joanne Harris their burning questions about her writing process, her inspirations, and her literary journey.

“Following the launch event, the retreat will be bookable from January to April. Including a two-night bed and breakfast stay at the hotel and dinner, Reader’s Retreat offers guests the opportunity to visit locations around the city and surrounding areas that inspired some of the greatest novels of our time.

“Guests will have the chance to explore the wild and windswept Yorkshire Moors, where Emily Brontë penned the timeless masterpiece, Wuthering Heights and discover the gothic atmosphere of Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s much loved novel Dracula.”