A brief statement on the pub’s website read: “Unfortunately due to the current economic situation and the steep rise in energy costs, The Green Dragon Inn is closed until further notice.”

The tenants, Chris Robinson and Ann Rennoldson, informed the building’s owner, local businessman Mark Thompson, that they were giving up the lease at the end of August.

The pub appears as The Drovers Arms in the most recent series of All Creatures Great and Small.

The Green Dragon at Hardraw, near Hawes

The Green Dragon dates back to the 13th century and is known for its well-preserved Georgian interiors, which were chosen by Channel Five location scouts for their authenticity. It sits beside Hardraw Force waterfalls and visitor centre, which Mr Thompson, who ran the pub until 2016, also owns.

Mr Robinson and Ms Rennoldson were first-time publicans who took over The Green Dragon in spring 2021, following a period when it had been open only intermittently under the previous tenant.

The couple told The Yorkshire Post that they had committed to opening seven days a week to get locals back on side and began renovating the pub’s accommodation and function room – it has capacity to sleep 80 guests in a series of en-suite rooms, 'bunkhouse' dormitories and self-contained apartments.

However, they had struggled to recruit staff and last autumn were only able to operate at 50 per cent capacity, despite being able to offer live-in accommodation.