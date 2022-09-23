Hôrd, founded by Gemma Gilleard in 2011, takes inspiration not only from the landscape which surrounds their shop, but also the working heritage of the region.

“We live in Marsden, which is backdropped by moorland, and that really plays a role in what we produce” said Ms Gilleard

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re surrounded by these old mills, these symbols of industry which used to have a lot of people in them making things.

x

“It was a place people were proud, but we’ve just got these empty buildings now.

“So what we do harkens back to that, because a lot of our family were part of those mills and part of this handcrafted industry, so the heritage of the North and our landscapes really does get conveyed a lot in what we make, especially our map and topography pieces.”

The company produce a range of small leather items including wallets, hip flasks, belts and bookmarks.

Using the local landscape as a direct inspiration, Hôrd created a range of products which features local topography engraved into their items. The company hope to make people rethink their ideas on leather as a sustainable product, using not only leather remnants from other industries, but also sourcing their hides from the food industry.

Although the company use an animal product, Ms Gilleard explained her belief that a product not being vegan or vegetarian doesn't mean it can't be environmentally friendly.

“For us it's about making sure we’re transparent about where we source our leathers from and what happens to them at the end of their life as a product,” she said

“This leather is a byproduct, and I believe if an animal is going to be slaughtered, we need to use everything - and I also believe that if you do use it - use it to its fullest potential, especially when it's a material that can last.

“It's about making sure what we do is as sustainable as we can get it, so the end product can be used for many many years and can be passed down to use - as well as making sure from the very start that we’ve sourced is as sustainable as it can be.”

The company also work with previously owned leather items such as shoes and jackets, which they repurpose into new items.

Ms Gilleard noted how doing so had produced some of the work of which they were most proud.

“We had someone from America who posted their grandfather’s old hiking boots, and asked if there was a way we could reuse the leather so they could all have something from it,” she said.

“We made a hip flask, book marks and sent them back over, so they've always got a little bit of their grandad with them.”

Ms Gilleard also noted how amongst the most memorable products they had made were bespoke topogrophy pieces depicting areas which hold a special meaning to people.

“Some of the more commemorative pieces will always stand out to us,” she said.

“We’ve done some topography based work that's quite touching - and showcases people's lives and the people they've lost,” she said.

“We’ve been in situations where people have worn their heart on their sleeve explaining the reason why they're getting something, and you can't help think about it when you’re making the items.

“And I think that's something quite special, they've honoured us by being comfortable enough to tell us, and have been very vulnerable in that moment.