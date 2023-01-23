The Harrogate Tea Rooms was experiencing a quiet morning when owners posted on Facebook - the post attracted many customers, old and new.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, The Harrogate Tea Rooms posted a Facebook post showing the empty cafe. The post read: “11am on a Friday morning and not seen a soul. What more can we do?”

The post received 160 comments and 86 shares with people suggesting their ideas and support for the Harrogate cafe. A day later the cafe posted another picture of the cafe but this time it was packed with customers.

The post read: “What a difference a day makes. Due to the power of social media, our post yesterday has brought us in so many customers from near and far. We even had a little queue for a few minutes!! Thank you to all of you who cared, shared, turned up and support us in so many ways. We hope we did you and Harrogate proud today.

The Harrogate Tea Rooms before (left) and after (right) the crowd. (Pic credit: The Harrogate Tea Rooms)

