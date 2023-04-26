The Highland: Pub-goers left devastated after popular small pub in heart of student area to close suddenly

The manager of a Leeds pub which has been ‘forced to close’ after more then four decades due to five price increases in just six months has thanked devastated customers - as he announced a final send off this weekend.

Simon Pierce is the manager of The Highland in Burley, Leeds owned by EMER Ltd.

The pub has a wedge shaped bar and small snug to the right of the entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located off Kirkstall Road, the pub can also be accessed by a long flight of steps from Burley Street.

The Highfield: Pub-goers left devastated after popular small historic pub in heart of student area to close suddenly

The pub is surrounded by student accommodation but “after numerous attempts to try and coax them in not enough have been”, Simon said.

“Plus, obviously, during the holidays we have no students”, he added.

In a social media post announcing the closure, Simon said: “It is with a heavy heart that due to five price increases by the various brewery's in the last six months, together with utility bills et al it has now become unsustainable to keep operating.

"It's always sad when a venue like ours is forced to close.

The Highfield: Pub-goers left devastated after popular small historic pub in heart of student area to close suddenly

"Join us next weekend for a blast of a send of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many regulars took to social media to express their sadness at the announcement.

One said: “Called in here once a few month back after work. The place was empty but the barman was sound as. Had a pint and a good laugh.”

Another added: “Used to nip in there in the early 70s when I went night school at Park Lane College Of Further Education.

"Lively old school pub, sad loss.”