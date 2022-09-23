The 55 Group, a group of businesses headquartered in Hull, is promoting the need for digital skills across every element of the business world.

The group is hosting a career open day at its office to support local people into employment and ensure talent is retained within the city.

The 55 Group is the parent organisation for a group of cross-industry businesses, including national framework provider Pagabo, the risk, management and compliance software company Sypro, social value specialist Loop, and digital-first training platform Tequ.

The event, which will take place on 29 September and will also run every three months, will be open to the public as well as to students at educational bodies, including the University of Hull and Ron Dearing Technical College.

The day will include a speech from Gerard Toplass, the group chief executive for The 55 Group, who will outline the job and apprenticeship

opportunities available in the company.

Gerard Toplass, group CEO for The 55 Group, said: "Digital skills and ensuring that we are adapting jobs for the future are going to be centrally important to the success of any business moving forwards. It’s something we’re incredibly passionate about at The 55 Group, investing in software development and systems that make our clients lives better and easier through a digital-first approach."

“We are delighted to be hosting a career event at our office in Hull, which is the revitalised former HSBC bank, as we continue to search for talent as part of our continued plans to grow the business and provide job opportunities into the future.”

The 55 Group has grown from 24 members of staff at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, to 60 by December 2021.

It aims to have 80 team members by the end of this year and grow further to break the 100 mark by the end of 2023.

This year, to combat the cost-of-living crisis, The 55 Group implemented a payment scheme that sees every member of staff with a standard salary under £50,000 per year, receive £60 per month for the next year.

Mr Toplass continued: “At The 55 Group and across all of our brands, we like to be forward-thinking, not just in terms of our aims, but in terms of our products and how we can fulfil the needs of the public sector, as well as with our benefits for our staff.

“We are proud to provide so many benefits that make us stand out as a company to work for, and we are hopeful we will be able to show at the career event how anyone can be part of a company that is exciting and different. Y ou don’t have to go to London to find such opportunities.”