The Hundred appoints Leeds-based PR agency Hatch to support Northern Superchargers

The Hundred launched last summer across England and Wales with the remit of bringing new fans to cricket by offering a shortened version of the game.

Northern Superchargers, based at the Headingley Stadium, are the team representing the region. The team is hoping to repeat last year’s exceptional ticket sales.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based Hatch has been tasked with locally activating Northern Supercharger’s mission to open cricket’s doors to everyone.

Northern Superchargers' Laura Kimmince (left) and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate a boundary during The Hundred.

Hatch and Northern Superchargers are planning three months of player appearances, stunts, school engagement and entertainment to drive engagement ahead of the first fixture in August.

Matt Peden, director at Hatch said: “The reaction the competition had last summer proved that there is absolutely an appetite for this new format of cricket.

“Fans flocked to Headingley for every event in 2021, creating incredible atmospheres and a real summer to remember.

“Our aim is to build on that excitement of last year and start to create loyalty and legacy for the Northern Superchargers across Yorkshire and we are thrilled to be part of one the most exciting events in the UK again this summer.”

Northern Superchargers’ programme of games at Headingley starts on August 9 when the men’s team host Trent Rockets.

Three double headers with men’s and women’s fixtures are set for August 14 against London Spirit, August 21 versus local rivals Manchester Originals and August 31 against Southern Brave.