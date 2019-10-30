The Leeds firm behind the stunning Grand Designs buildings

Leeds-based Express Bi-Folding Doors will feature once agaibn on Channel 4's Grand Designs this evening.

The firm's work will be showcased at George Clarke’s Old House, New Home, making this its fourth consecutive appearance on the channel in as many months.

The XP Glide R, Lift & Slide Door as featured in Wednesdays episode of George Clarkes Old House, New Home. (photo not from Ackworth project)

Now in its fifth year, the series follows homeowners as they transform period properties into modern, contemporary homes.

The episode follows a build in Ackworth, where Express Bi-Folding Doors installed a large lift and slide patio door system along the full rear elevation of the home, creating an open plan living space to give the property its wow factor.

Express Bi-Folding Doors first appeared on the hit show back in July, when an install of its XP Slide Panoramic doors – the slimmest bi-folds in the company’s portfolio – was aired. Soon after, the family-owned company was featured yet again, this time installing crittall-style bi-folding doors, windows and a glass lean-to roof to a property in the Wirral.

In September, Express Bi-Folding Doors made an appearance in an unforgettable episode of Channel 4’s biggest factual property series, Grand Designs.

Crittal-style project which featured in George Clarkes Old House, New Home in summer 2019.

The programme followed a Scottish couple as they transformed a former MOD listening post, located in the remote coastal town of Galloway, into their dream home.

To achieve the perfect picture windows and sliding doors, the team installed a huge glazed curtain wall system using ultra slim transoms. The project proved such a success it was recently nominated for a Glasgow Institute of Architects Award.

Express Bi-Folding Doors Managing Director, Steve Bromberg, is excited to see what other opportunities lay ahead with Channel 4: “As the pioneer of property programming, it’s fantastic to be included in another Channel 4 series.

"Both George Clarke’s Old House, New Home and Grand Designs showcase the very best in property development, so having our products and brand featured is testament the quality of manufacturing and installation we deliver on every project.

"It will be exciting to potentially see even more of our work feature on Channel 4 in 2020, and to get the opportunity to work with the channel directly. We would love to invite the production team to our fantastic showroom as it’s sure to inspire others who are about to embark on their own build or renovation project.”

Express Bi-Folding Doors has featured on an abundance of TV series – namely on Channel 4 – for over 10 years. Its first appearance came in 2008, when it featured on George Clarke’s The Home Show. The company first appeared on Grand Designs back in 2010.