The New Adelphi Club on De Grey Street posted a social media update on Tuesday night which stated they had “a great line up”.

The club puts on gigs almost every evening with a show list updated on their website.

However, just two paying customers turned up to watch the bands at the grassroots venue on Tuesday evening, the bar said.

The post read: “A great line up tonight…sadly the truth is people are a bit skint, tired or fed up?

“Two paying customers.

“That’s the truth of some nights at a grassroots venue.

“We’ve been really lucky lately to do very well at most shows. From time to time, despite the bands being ace , this can happen.”

The bar has now been inundated with support from people across Yorkshire who pledged to attend and support.

The post has attracted more than 700 comments of support in less than 24 hours.

Dan Hadfield said: “When I started out as a Gary Barlow Tribute, I played in a nightclub on a double header with a Lionel Richie tribute.

"He sang to no people, and I sang to two drunk lads who had wandered in by mistake.

"It's those sort of gigs that make you appreciate the other ones and give you great stories. Respect to anyone who takes to the stage, no matter where or how.”

William Richard Sheldon added: “Every venue owner and promoter can relate to this, it has happened to the best of us. The harsh reality of the grassroots music scene, it isn’t all sunshine!”