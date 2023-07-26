All Sections
The New Hobbit: Calderdale country pub, hotel, restaurant and wedding venue shutting and staff told they have been made redundant

A Calderdale village pub, hotel, wedding venue and restaurant is closing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

Staff at the New Hobbit, on Hob Lane in Norland, were told they were being made redundant yesterday (Tuesday).

The pub is understood to have been bought by another company.

The Courier has been told it is open until Sunday, possibly longer, but it is shutting.

The New Hobbit in NorlandThe New Hobbit in Norland
The New Hobbit in Norland

Customers interested in visiting after Sunday should ring to check it will be open.

People have been expressing their sadness on social media.

One woman posted: “Absolutely gutted. We have the rooms booked here for my wedding in August and to get ready, Going to struggle finding somewhere else at short notice.”

