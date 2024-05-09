Matt Cullen, landlord of The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow, Sheffield, who started selling dog chews alongside human snacks in 2021, said in one recent month he sold twice as many dog snacks as peanuts.

The pub has a menu on each table for humans and another one for their canine companions from The Canine Menu - a dog menu for dog friendly foodservice outlets.

Dog owners can choose from three types of chews: rabbit, venison, and boar.

The pub also offers Grab and Go Duck Bites and dog beer and wine from Woof & Brew.

Mr Cullen said that having the snacks available on the bar for dogs had boosted sales.

He said: “The majority of the time we sell more dog treats than peanuts."

He added: “The dogs love them and pull their owners in. One month, we sold twice as many dog chews than bags of peanuts.

“Every table has a menu for humans and a copy of ‘The Canine Menu’ so they can choose something for their dog.

“The chews are £2.50 so customers don’t break a twenty pound note when ordering a couple of pints and a chew or two.