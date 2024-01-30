All Sections
The Old Cock Hotel: Planners reject proposal for hospitality extension at historic pub

Planners have rejected a proposal for a free-standing hospitality extension at a historic Halifax town centre pub.
By John Greenwood
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:25 GMT

Matthew Gledhill was seeking planning permission from Calderdale Council for the two-storey extension at The Old Cock Hotel, Old Cock Yard.

The pub is one of the oldest in Halifax, dating back to the late 1500s with a rich history including being the location from where the Halifax Building Society was originally established, said officers.

But the inn is Grade II listed and officers said the extension, to be located on a cobbled area currently housing outdoor seating for the pub, would not be suitable because of its size, design, materials and siting.

The Old Cock Inn, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe Old Cock Inn, Halifax. Picture: Google
The Old Cock Inn, Halifax. Picture: Google

The applicant argued the appearance and setting of the listed host building will not be adversely impacted and it would be subservient to surrounding structures.

However officers said of the prefabricated extension that it was “not very clear why a two storey structure is required in this location, or why a structure is required at all.”

There is existing outdoor seating directly outside the public house, they said.

The council’s conservation officer reported that the proposal “would cause harm to the significance of the adjacent Grade II listed public house by way of inappropriate development within its immediate setting.

“The proposal would also result in harm to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.”

No material considerations had been given to indicate why a planning exception should be made in this case, said planners, refusing the application permission.

