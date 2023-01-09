News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Piece Hall Halifax to temporarily close on Mondays for "essential maintenance"

The Piece Hall in Halifax is due to close temporarily on Mondays, it has been announced.

By Daniel Sheridan
2 hours ago

An email to customers advised the site will be closed on Mondays up to and including February 27, 2023.

This will allow essential maintenance to be performed, the email states.

Hide Ad

“We will then reopen seven days a week”, it continued.

"Watch out for details of our Spring programme coming soon!”More than 10,000 people dined in the Piece Hall’s restaurants The Trading Rooms and The Astronomer throughout a bumper December.Both are currently closed but will reopen on Tuesday January 17, it was announced, “fresh and ready for more fantastic food and delicious drinks throughout 2023”.

HalifaxSpring programme