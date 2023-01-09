The Piece Hall Halifax to temporarily close on Mondays for "essential maintenance"

An email to customers advised the site will be closed on Mondays up to and including February 27, 2023.

"Watch out for details of our Spring programme coming soon!”More than 10,000 people dined in the Piece Hall’s restaurants The Trading Rooms and The Astronomer throughout a bumper December.Both are currently closed but will reopen on Tuesday January 17, it was announced, “fresh and ready for more fantastic food and delicious drinks throughout 2023”.