The Red Lion in Burnsall: Historic Yorkshire pub dating back to 1883 undergoes six-figure renovation

A Yorkshire pub which dates back to 1883 has been transformed following a six-figure renovation.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

The Red Lion in Burnsall, near Skipton, was owned by the same family from 1991 until it was purchased by the Daniel Thwaites company in 2021.

Renovations took five months to complete.

The inn worked in partnership with interior design firm Sacha Interiors and commercial renovation specialists Wilkinson Group to deliver the project.

The Red Lion in Burnsall has unveiled the transformation of its historic manor house following a six-figure renovation. Photo: Daniel Thwaites
The Red Lion in Burnsall has unveiled the transformation of its historic manor house following a six-figure renovation. Photo: Daniel Thwaites
The manor house’s former eleven bedrooms have been converted into eight larger spaces, with guests now able to choose between three family rooms - each with two bedrooms - four signature doubles and one large feature room.

Incorporating a modern countryside aesthetic with a hint of Scandi, the design combines rustic oak furniture with pops of colour, giving the new rooms an eclectic mix of furnishings throughout.

Steve Martin, Operations Director at Daniel Thwaites, said: “The building is a real focal point for the Burnsall community, so we’ve worked carefully with our contractors and interior designer to ensure the renovation not only helps preserve the historic building, but also enhances our guest experience by making stays in our manor house even more welcoming.

“The work has formed an integral part of Daniel Thwaites’ long-term plan for the inn since adding the property to its portfolio in 2021. We’re thrilled to have reinvested back into the manor house and see this project come to life.”

The newly renovated bathrooms. Photo: Daniel Thwaites.
The newly renovated bathrooms. Photo: Daniel Thwaites.
The refurbishment also included fully re-wiring and re-plumbing the building, installing new windows, doors and internal walls throughout, as well as re-pointing works.