The Rising Sun: Site of Grade II Listed former Kirkstall Road pub which closed in 2009 'under offer' after £400,000 listing

A Grade II Listed Leeds pub which closed its doors in 2009 and has been boarded up since could be set to be revived.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:27 BST

The Rising Sun is currently being offered on the market by Fox Lloyd Jones – 15 years after it was last used as a pub.

The building is situated on Kirkstall Road on a busy commuter route into Leeds city centre.

Previous plans in February 2023 to convert the upper floors to apartments and the ground floor into a coffee bar were approved – with planning permission for 25 cars.

The site was listed for £400,000 but is now ‘under offer’ according to the site.

The pub site is opposite Cardigan Fields Retail Park & JD Gyms – described as an “attractive location for young professionals”.

The building is understood to have been constructed in 1985 as a Joshua Tetley Heritage Inn, the listing states.

In the listing, Fox Lloyd Jones stated: "The position of the property is unrivalled, being on a major road network and so prominently positioned, with significant amenities on its doorstep”.

