The Rising Sun is currently being offered on the market by Fox Lloyd Jones – 15 years after it was last used as a pub.

The building is situated on Kirkstall Road on a busy commuter route into Leeds city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous plans in February 2023 to convert the upper floors to apartments and the ground floor into a coffee bar were approved – with planning permission for 25 cars.

The Rising Sun is currently being offered on the market by Fox Lloyd Jones – 15 years after it was last used as a pub.

The site was listed for £400,000 but is now ‘under offer’ according to the site.

The pub site is opposite Cardigan Fields Retail Park & JD Gyms – described as an “attractive location for young professionals”.

The building is understood to have been constructed in 1985 as a Joshua Tetley Heritage Inn, the listing states.