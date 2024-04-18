The Rising Sun: Site of Grade II Listed former Kirkstall Road pub which closed in 2009 'under offer' after £400,000 listing
The Rising Sun is currently being offered on the market by Fox Lloyd Jones – 15 years after it was last used as a pub.
The building is situated on Kirkstall Road on a busy commuter route into Leeds city centre.
Previous plans in February 2023 to convert the upper floors to apartments and the ground floor into a coffee bar were approved – with planning permission for 25 cars.
The site was listed for £400,000 but is now ‘under offer’ according to the site.
The pub site is opposite Cardigan Fields Retail Park & JD Gyms – described as an “attractive location for young professionals”.
The building is understood to have been constructed in 1985 as a Joshua Tetley Heritage Inn, the listing states.
In the listing, Fox Lloyd Jones stated: "The position of the property is unrivalled, being on a major road network and so prominently positioned, with significant amenities on its doorstep”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.