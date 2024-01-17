The Ship: Jobs created as community pub near Barnsley to reopen after four year closure

Jobs are being created in South Yorkshire as a community pub prepares to reopen after a four-year closure.

Work has begun on a £370,000 revamp of The Ship in Worsbrough, Barnsley, by Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars. The pub, which has been closed since October 2019, will reopen at the end of February, with four jobs created on the back of the investment.

Rebecca Skelly, the new licensee, said she wants the pub to become a community hub. She has plans to host coffee mornings, community get-togethers, sports groups and mother and toddler groups in the day as well as quiz nights, regular bingo, live music, karaoke and DJ nights in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Funds are being spent on a redecoration of the interior of The Ship to create an open space with sports area including pool table and darts board.

Rebecca Skelly outside the Ship Inn at Worsborough, Barnsley where she will take over following a major refurbishment by Star Pubs. ( Photo by Dean Atkins Photography)

"The pub’s red brick exterior is to be given a facelift with new grey and white signage and lighting.”

Ms Skelly said: “Locals have missed The Ship; as it hasn’t been properly open for 10 years and has been totally closed for four. I couldn’t believe the reaction I got when I posted on social media my plans to take it on.

"I had more than 2,000 positive responses in 24 hours. I was brought up in Worsbrough and so know what locals want and the area needs. I am keen to encourage people to socialise locally rather than go into town by creating a really vibrant local which will bring people together whether for coffee, a pint, entertainment, or sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, Norm Howie said “The Ship is in a prominent position on a busy junction and is well located for the Trans Pennine Trail.

“We’re delighted to be investing in The Ship to create a great quality local. It needed the right person to take it on which it now has in Rebecca, with her local knowledge and passion for the area.

“This investment will take The Ship to a new level and ensure it is sustainable in the long term.