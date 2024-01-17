The Ship: Jobs created as community pub near Barnsley to reopen after four year closure
Work has begun on a £370,000 revamp of The Ship in Worsbrough, Barnsley, by Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars. The pub, which has been closed since October 2019, will reopen at the end of February, with four jobs created on the back of the investment.
Rebecca Skelly, the new licensee, said she wants the pub to become a community hub. She has plans to host coffee mornings, community get-togethers, sports groups and mother and toddler groups in the day as well as quiz nights, regular bingo, live music, karaoke and DJ nights in the evening.
A spokesman said: “Funds are being spent on a redecoration of the interior of The Ship to create an open space with sports area including pool table and darts board.
"The pub’s red brick exterior is to be given a facelift with new grey and white signage and lighting.”
Ms Skelly said: “Locals have missed The Ship; as it hasn’t been properly open for 10 years and has been totally closed for four. I couldn’t believe the reaction I got when I posted on social media my plans to take it on.
"I had more than 2,000 positive responses in 24 hours. I was brought up in Worsbrough and so know what locals want and the area needs. I am keen to encourage people to socialise locally rather than go into town by creating a really vibrant local which will bring people together whether for coffee, a pint, entertainment, or sports.”
Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, Norm Howie said “The Ship is in a prominent position on a busy junction and is well located for the Trans Pennine Trail.
“We’re delighted to be investing in The Ship to create a great quality local. It needed the right person to take it on which it now has in Rebecca, with her local knowledge and passion for the area.
“This investment will take The Ship to a new level and ensure it is sustainable in the long term.
“The immediate area has good pubs but there’s a gap for a community local that focuses on sports and entertainment. It will be a real asset to the community and will encourage people to stay local. With Rebecca at the helm, I’m sure it will deliver what is needed locally. I wish Rebecca many happy years ahead.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.