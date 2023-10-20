All Sections
The Staveley Arms: Sixteenth century country pub enjoys new lease of life after refurbishment

A 16th century country pub in North Yorkshire is enjoying a new lease of life after undergoing a major refurbishment programme.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST

The Staveley Arms in North Stainley near Ripon has re-opened after a seven month revamp which has been overseen by its proprietors Steve Mortimer, Fay Howell and Oliver Renton.

“When The Staveley Arms opportunity was presented to us, we leapt at the chance,” said Mr Mortimer, who alongside Ms Howell, also runs The Turkey Inn, a country pub near Laycock in West Yorkshire.

"We’ve kept all the traditional Staveley Arms features as well as adding some fresh ideas too. We’ve invested a lot into renovating and redecorating the pub to create a cosy environment that we hope customers from near and far will enjoy.”

