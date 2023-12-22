A Yorkshire restaurant specialising in Far-Eastern food is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment after gaining new owners.

The Orchid Restaurant at The Studley Hotel in Harrogate has been bought by private buyers from the previous owners the Chan family.

The restaurant, which was founded 23 years ago and is inside a Grade II listed building, employs more than 60 staff who will remain with the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager Neil Mendoza said: "This is a very exciting time for The Orchid. I am thrilled that it has been purchased by a family with over four decades of experience as restaurateurs, who share a passion and deep respect for Far-Eastern cuisine.

General Manager Neil Mendoza said: "This is a very exciting time for The Orchid." (Photo supplied on behalf of The Orchid Restaurant at The Studley Hotel)

"Having been a part of The Orchid since my early teenage years, I have built lasting relationships with our guests.

"In the New Year, we will commence our refurbishment, redesigning the interiors to celebrate the essence of Far Eastern and pan-Asian cuisine. “

In a statement, the new owners of The Studley Hotel and The Orchid Restaurant said "We feel incredibly fortunate to have acquired this restaurant and hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While there are countless Chinese, Thai, and Asian restaurants, The Orchid stands out due to our brigade of chefs. Each of our chefs specialises in different cuisines from diverse regions of the Far East. This is a genuine Pan-Asian culinary adventure prepared by true specialists."

A spokesman said the new owners had requested to remain anonymous.

The tourism economy around Yorkshire has received a boost in recent years as more Britons chose to go on holiday in the UK.