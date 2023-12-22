The Studley Hotel and The Orchid Restaurant: New owners plan refurbishment at Harrogate business
The Orchid Restaurant at The Studley Hotel in Harrogate has been bought by private buyers from the previous owners the Chan family.
The restaurant, which was founded 23 years ago and is inside a Grade II listed building, employs more than 60 staff who will remain with the business.
General Manager Neil Mendoza said: "This is a very exciting time for The Orchid. I am thrilled that it has been purchased by a family with over four decades of experience as restaurateurs, who share a passion and deep respect for Far-Eastern cuisine.
"Having been a part of The Orchid since my early teenage years, I have built lasting relationships with our guests.
"In the New Year, we will commence our refurbishment, redesigning the interiors to celebrate the essence of Far Eastern and pan-Asian cuisine. “
In a statement, the new owners of The Studley Hotel and The Orchid Restaurant said "We feel incredibly fortunate to have acquired this restaurant and hotel.
"While there are countless Chinese, Thai, and Asian restaurants, The Orchid stands out due to our brigade of chefs. Each of our chefs specialises in different cuisines from diverse regions of the Far East. This is a genuine Pan-Asian culinary adventure prepared by true specialists."
A spokesman said the new owners had requested to remain anonymous.
The tourism economy around Yorkshire has received a boost in recent years as more Britons chose to go on holiday in the UK.
Earlier this month, Warner Leisure Hotels said the rise in “staycations” prompted by the pandemic showed no signs of easing up, as it received 60,000 more guests in 2023 than the previous year. Warner said it expects to welcome more than 17,000 guests at its 15 hotels over the Christmas, and New Year breaks, a 4 per cent increase since 2019.
