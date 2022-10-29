Emma Lee is the owner of The Sutton Arms in Faceby, Stokesley.

In a social media post, Emma said: “Please could the table of 6 come back to pay their bill after you left last night without paying!!

“I'm guessing there must of been a bit of confusion when leaving thinking another member of party had already paid the bill! We have tried to message you on social media but had no reply!

In a social media post, Emma said: “Please could the table of 6 come back to pay their bill after you left last night without paying!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please could you pay the bill this evening or even post the money through the letter box!

“Otherwise we will have to share the CCTV footage with the police and on social media.

“We are a small family run pub trying out hardest in these tough times for hospitality.

"Mistakes happen so hopefully this can be sorted before we have to take it further!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, Emma said: “Please could the table of 6 come back to pay their bill after you left last night without paying!!

Emma urged her followers to share the post.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post on Saturday, Emma said the issue still hadn’t been resolved.

She added: “It's more the principal than the money and also hope they don't do it to other pubs and restaurants!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I decided to share the CCTV as other people with the same surname were getting accused of it which is very unfair.

CCTV images of some of the alleged group

"And also so other pubs/restaurants can see who they are so it doesn't happen to them.”