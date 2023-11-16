The Tetley: public engagement event to take place on future of former Leeds brewery and art gallery

The developers behind the Leeds Aire Park scheme have announced a public engagement event on the future of the landmark Tetley building, located near the city’s South Bank.

The building, which is soon to reach its 100 year anniversary, was previously the headquarters of Carlsberg-Tetley, until production ended at the site in 2011. Most recently, it was run as an art gallery by Project Space Leeds, which announced that it would leave the site at the end of the year when its lease reaches completion.

The building is situated in the heart of the huge Aire Park development, which is set to include a two hectare city park and up to 850 new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Schofield, head of Development North at Vastint UK, which is developing the site, said: “The Tetley is an iconic building within Leeds and we’re excited to finally be revealing our plans for its future. As custodians of this important piece of the city’s history, we have been working hard to look at not just how we preserve this beautiful building but continue its evolution and protect the vital role it plays as meeting place for the community, as we build towards its centenary.”

A public engagement event is set to take place on the future of the landmark Tetley building, in Leeds. Picture by James Hardisty.

Vastint UK has announced that the public engagement session for The Tetley will take place on Monday, 27 November between 4pm and 7pm, with a drop-in event held inside the building.

The session will provide the first opportunity for people to see the developer’s vision for the former headquarters of Tetley Brewery, and will showcase images of the new mixed-use proposals which will look to increase accessibility to the building and create a “new destination for both locals and visitors to enjoy”.

Attendees will be able to speak to members of Vastint’s planning team. Those unable to make the session can find out more information about the plans on the schemes website.