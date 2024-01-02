Work starts on January 8 on the refurbishment of The Woodlands in Wetherby Road, near Harrogate Town Football Club, by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars to transform it into the “best family-friendly community and sports pub in the area”.

The Woodlands will reopen at the end of February with a new food and drinks menu.

Funds are being spent on a “top-to- toe” redecoration of the interior to include new hard flooring, carpets and furniture in a bid to give the pub a brighter, smarter, more contemporary look and feel.

Paul Caunt and Matthew Carr.

A new sports area will be created with a pool table, traditional darts board and TV showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

A kitchen upgrade is also taking place to enable the pub to extend its traditional favourites and cater for the increased numbers the operators expect to attract.

The pub’s exterior is to be given a complete makeover, repainted in a smart grey-blue and white with new signage, lighting and – in warmer months – hanging baskets.

To the front there will be abeer garden with new tables and chairs and, behind, a sheltered beer garden.

The investment by Star Pubs & Bars has enabled Paul Caunt and Matthew Carr to take on the management of The Woodlands. They had both previously worked for Matthew’s father, who had the lease of the pub for many years.

Mr Caunt said: “Matthew’s father decided to retire last year when his lease came to an end. We thought we would have to leave the pub but were delighted when we found out it was going to benefit from a major investment and that there was an opportunity to manage it.

“We were both ready to run our own pub so it’s a dream come true. We make a great team as Matthew is responsible for the kitchen and I’m front of house.

“We were both brought up in Harrogate and both live nearby so know what locals want and the area needs. We get on well with the regulars and there’s a fantastic community spirit.”

The partners’ plans for The Woodland include continuing to host twice-weekly pub quizzes and show live sports on TV. If there is interest, it will look to host live music. They are also looking for pool and darts teams to put the pub on the map for sports.

The drinks will include a selection of premium wines, spirits and beers as well as cocktails cask and craft ales and Heineken 0.0. Beers will include Moretti and Beavertown as well as Theakston and Timothy Taylor’s.

Andy Moore, Star Pubs & Bars investment manager, said: “The Woodlands is in a prominent position on a busy crossroads near the Yorkshire Show ground and near the newly promoted Harrogate Town Football Club.

"It’s tired looking at the moment, a bit of an eyesore, but with this major investment it will be somewhere locals can be proud of.

“The immediate area has plenty of top-quality food pubs but no real top-quality community local offering sport.

"With Matthew and Paul at the helm, a new look and feel and new food and drinks menus, I’m confident it will deliver what is needed locally.