The Wortley Arms: Sheffield restaurant owners moving business to popular country pub

The Wortley Arms is being taken over by Alan and Wendy McGilveray, who own restaurant McGilveray's on Fox Valley Way in Stocksbridge.

They are leaving the Fox Valley Way site to re-establish their business at The Wortley Arms.

A Facebook statement said: “It is with deep regret that we are leaving Fox Valley but feel that this is a fantastic opportunity to take on such a prestigious site. We are looking forward to welcoming the Wortley Village community, The Wortley arms staff, and our existing team at McGilveray’s.”

The pub is temporarily closed for refurbishment, with a reopening date yet to be confirmed.

The deal to change ownership of the pub has been conducted by property specialist Fleurets.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets said, “The Wortley Arms is a really wonderful village pub with great character. We wish Alan and Wendy the best of luck with their venture.”

Jamie Ellis, who has owned the business for the last six years said: “This is the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to sell a leasehold business and Simon Hall’s knowledge has been invaluable.